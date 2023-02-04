State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.11 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $40,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after acquiring an additional 661,438 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFL opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

