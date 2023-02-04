Stargate Finance (STG) Price Tops $0.75

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $100.42 million and $51.89 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

