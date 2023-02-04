Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

