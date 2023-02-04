SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 1.3% Higher

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.31. 110,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 67,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on SRAX from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

SRAX Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of SRAX

SRAX ( NASDAQ:SRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

