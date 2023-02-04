Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $434,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

