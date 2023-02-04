SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.04. 532,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 932,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,804,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.