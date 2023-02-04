Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

