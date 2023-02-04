Sourceless Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $130.68 million and approximately $2.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00225159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630063 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

