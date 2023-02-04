Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average of $181.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $230.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

