Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.47

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 216074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.