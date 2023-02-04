Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.47

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 216074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

