Songbird (SGB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $789,852.52

Songbird (SGB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $111.39 million and approximately $789,852.52 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

