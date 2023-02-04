SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Achieves $15.57 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $931,574.68 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

