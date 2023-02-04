SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.