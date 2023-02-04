SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

SLM Stock Up 2.3 %

SLM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 4,913,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,894. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

