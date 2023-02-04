SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.
SLM Stock Up 2.3 %
SLM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 4,913,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,894. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.
SLM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLM Company Profile
SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLM (SLM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.