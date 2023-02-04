Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.68 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

