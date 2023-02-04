Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($131.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.34. Sixt has a 1-year low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a 1-year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

