Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.