SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $329.89 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $329.89 million and approximately $214.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00223626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00172146 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27427623 USD and is up 41.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $201,813,869.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

