Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Up 1%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 51,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,079% from the average daily volume of 4,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

About Singapore Airlines



Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

