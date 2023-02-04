Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.40 million.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.2 %

SLAB stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $190.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.