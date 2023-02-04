Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

