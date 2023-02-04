Signaturefd LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.