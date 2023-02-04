Signaturefd LLC Has $531,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.