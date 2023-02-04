Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

