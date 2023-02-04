Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.