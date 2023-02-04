Siacoin Trading Up 12.3% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $191.04 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00422902 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00103504 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00737818 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00595008 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00185347 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,278,252,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
