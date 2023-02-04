Shentu (CTK) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $75.00 million and $2.88 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,443,620 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

