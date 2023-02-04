Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital reduced its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Seven Hills Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,263,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 185,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.41%.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.