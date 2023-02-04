Schroders’ (SDR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,165 ($39.09).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 501.80 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,475.88. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 348 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 571.67 ($7.06). The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,187.10.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 630,957 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.61), for a total value of £2,864,544.78 ($3,537,785.33).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

