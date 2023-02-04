Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $30,496.76 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.69 or 0.29219557 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,718,175 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00180017 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

