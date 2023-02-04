RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.08. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50,020 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$62.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.
RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.
