Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 105 by Analysts at UBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 102 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

