Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

