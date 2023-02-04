Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $757.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $727.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $824.87. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,474 shares of company stock worth $46,026,990 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

