Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $658,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

