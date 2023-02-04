Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $330.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $510.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

