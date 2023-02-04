Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

