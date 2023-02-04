Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Veeco Instruments worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

