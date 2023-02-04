Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,381 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

