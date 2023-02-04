Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,381 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.