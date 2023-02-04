Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,003,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $520.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $528.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

