Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $587.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.73 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.