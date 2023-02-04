Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rio2 in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Rio2 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. Rio2 has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$55.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

