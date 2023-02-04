Reviewing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Epsilon Energy pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.15 $11.63 million $1.42 4.06 Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.26 $2.81 billion $9.52 6.39

Profitability

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 49.60% 39.03% 31.18% Devon Energy 33.01% 53.17% 23.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 8 7 1 2.56

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Epsilon Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment represents two other companies to operate a natural gas gathering system. The Corporate segment covers corporate and governance functions. The company was founded by Zoran Arandjelovic and John K. Wilson on March 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.