Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $194.36 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

