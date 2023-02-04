Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129.42 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $102.34 million and $129.42 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

