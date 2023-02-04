Relay Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 290.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004713 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 191.8% higher against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $184,966.68 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00426500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.71 or 0.29094814 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00453709 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.