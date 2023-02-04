Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $142.03 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

