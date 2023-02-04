Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE RGA traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,190. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

