ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $11,296.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

