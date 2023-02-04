Raytheon Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

